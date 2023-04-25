WFI row: Allegations serious, says Supreme Court, issues notice on plea seeking FIR against Brij Bhushan

Taking note of the ‘serious’ allegations by several national award-winning wrestlers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice on a plea filed by the players seeking to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual misconduct.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that despite the sexual harassment allegations, no FIR has been registered, reports news agency PTI.

The athletes are seeking action on the fresh complaints filed with the Delhi Police against the WFI president.

Seven women players had moved the apex court alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment charges.

While ordering the redaction of the names of the seven complainants from judicial records in order to suppress identities in the case, the top court fixed Friday as the date for a hearing.

“Issue notice. List it (for hearing) on Friday,” the bench said.

On Sunday, top players, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, resumed their protest against the WFI president at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that probed the allegations.

The wrestlers had called off their protest in January after assurances from the Sports ministry, but have resumed their sit-in protest as they claim that no action has been taken yet against the WFI chief.

They also said that this time whoever wants to support their dharna could come and join them, a shift from their stance of keeping politicians and political parties at an arm’s length from their protest.