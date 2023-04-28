Will file FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh today, Delhi Police tells Supreme Court

The Delhi Police today informed the Supreme Court that it will register a First Information Report into the allegations of alleged sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP from UP’s Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



The stand of the Delhi Police was communicated to a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta during a hearing on the wresters’ plea seeking an FIR in the matter.

Sexual harassment: Delhi Police tells SC it has decided to lodge FIR on complaint of wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2023

Appearing for the women wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said he is worried about the security of a minor girl who is among the alleged victims and handed over a sealed cover with details to the bench. The Supreme Court directed that security be provided to the minor girl and took on record the submission of the Delhi Police that it will register an FIR in the matter today.

The matter was posted for hearing after a week. The top court said that it will not onitor the investigation but will seek details of what is being done in the case.

Seven police complaints were filed against the BJP MP by seven wrestlers on April 21, levelling allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation between 2012 and 2022.

On April 23, the wrestlers resumed their dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi after a three-month gap, alleging a delay on the part of the government in releasing the report of a committee formed to look into their allegations against Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers have also said that they have lost faith in the committee and alleged that no action had been taken against the BJP MP despite assurances given to them.

Besides action against Brij Bhushan on charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and financial misappropriation, the wresters have demanded that the WFI be dissolved and a new body set up to ensure efficient and transparent functioning of the administration of the sport in India.









