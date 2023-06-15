Delhi Police files closure report seeking cancellation of POCSO case against Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a closure report in the Patiala House Court seeking the cancellation of POCSO case filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

No corroborative evidence of sexual harassment was found and hence a report has been filed to cancel the FIR, according to the police. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 4.

VIDEO | Delhi Police team reaches Patiala House Court to file status report in the case involving WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Meanwhile, another team of Delhi Police is said to have filed the charge sheet… pic.twitter.com/1dan6uSMB5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023

In addition to this, the police have also filed a chargesheet under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital.

#WATCH | Chargesheet filed against former WFI chief under sections 354, 354D, 345A IPC. In the POCSO case, we've filed a cancellation report on the basis of the statement of the father of the alleged victim and the victim: Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police on Brij Bhushan Sharan… pic.twitter.com/39JmsAnNf8 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat who were among the athletes leading the protest against WFI chief since May 3, met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month and also held talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

Minor’s father retracts complaint

Earlier this month, the father of a minor wrestler retracted the charge of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He said he deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act against the WFI chief because he was angry after his daughter lost the final match during the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trials, due to which she couldn’t make it in the Indian team.

Asked why he directed his anger towards Singh when the alleged bias was shown by the referee, he told PTI, “Who had deputed the referee? It was the federation. And who is the head of the federation? So who I will be angry with?”