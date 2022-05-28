We’ve made efforts to build a nation of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel’s dreams: PM Modi at Gujarat rally

Highlighting NDA’s achievements over the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has been continuously working towards building a nation of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel’s dreams. Marking his government’s eighth anniversary in poll-bound Gujarat, PM Modi said that the Centre has risen up to many challenges and has always stood by the poor in difficult times.

“When the epidemic started, there was a problem of food and drink in front of the poor, so we opened the granaries of the country,” PM Modi said while addressing a public event at Rajkot.

Pointing out how Gujarat had taught and instilled in him values to serve humanity better, Modi said, “I have left no stone unturned in the service of the motherland because of the values and education I have received here. The people of Gujarat taught me how to live for society”.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Rajkot to inaugurate a multispecialty hospital. “When people’s efforts connect with the Govt’s efforts, our strength to serve increases. This modern hospital (KDP Multispeciality Hospital) in Rajkot is a major example of this,” PM Modi said at the function in Atkot, PM Modi said after the inauguration.

We also arranged free gas cylinders so that kitchens of the poor can go on. When the challenges of medical treatment increased, we eased the testing & treatment facilities for the poor. When vaccines came, we ensured free vaccines for every Indian: PM Modi in Atkot, Gujarat

Highlighting the huge strides taken by the Gujarat government in the medical field, Modi said, “Earlier there were only nine medical colleges and only 1100 seats. Today you will be happy to know there are a total of 30 private and government medical colleges.”

“Even financially weak parents want their children to become doctors. But the first thing they used to ask during admission was whether you know English. This is injustice. We changed the rules and now even students from a Gujarati educational background can complete engineering and medical”, he further added.

With the state assembly polls a few months away, PM Modi has visited the state several times in the last couple of days. Today, he will also be inaugurating a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant built at IFFCO, Kalo. Later on, he will speak at a seminar in the presence of leaders from several cooperative institutions on the subject ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ in Gandhinagar.

“Will be in Gujarat today, where I will be attending programmes in Rajkot and Gandhinagar. These programmes cover key sectors such as healthcare, cooperatives and farmer welfare,” the Prime Minister had tweeted on Saturday morning.