Western Railway train affected due to Gujjar quota stir in Rajasthan

By: | Updated: February 10, 2019 1:28 AM

Scores of agitators have blocked the Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section under North Western Railway near level crossing gate number167. 13 long-distance trains have been cancelled Saturday as well as another 10 trains scheduled to depart Sunday.

Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway Saturday cancelled, terminated mid-way and diverted several trains due to the quota agitation by the Gujjar community in Rajasthan. Agitators have blocked railway tracks in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district for the second day on Saturday demanding five per cent reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions. Currently, the five communities are getting one-per cent separate reservation under the most-backward category in addition to the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.

Also Read: Harsimarat Kaur Badal lays foundation of Nandvan Mega Food Park

A senior WR official said scores of agitators have blocked the Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section under North Western Railway near level crossing gate number167. He said 13 long-distance trains have been cancelled Saturday as well as another 10 trains scheduled to depart Sunday. “Seven long-distance trains have been cancelled for February 11, five for February 12 and eight for February 13,” the WR official said. He said passenger help desks have been set up at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivili, Surat and Ahmedabad stations and additional staff has been deployed to answer calls on the railway’s 138 phone helpline. The official said catering stalls have been asked to remain open during day and night to provide food to stranded passengers.

