West Bengal’s dreaded serial killer ‘Chain Man’ sentenced to death in 2019 rape and murder case

Representational pic.

A district court in West Bengal has sentenced Kamruzzaman Sarkar, a serial killer infamous as “chain man” to death in a rape and murder case. The verdict was delivered by a court in Kalna in East Burdwan district on Monday. Kamruzzaman has been charged in 15 cases in two districts – East Burdwan and Hooghly.

Kamruzzaman was found guilty of raping and killing a minor girl in East Burdwan district in 2019. He is also accused of raping several other women and killing them.

The minor girl was found murdered at her home on May 30 last year. She found in a pool of blood and lying unconscious on the bed. The girl was then rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries after a few days.

Kamruzzaman had gained the moniker of ‘Chain man’. He had murdered at least nine women and raped many of the victims. Besides rape and murder cases, he has been named in six attempt to murder cases. The victims were aged between 16 and 75 years.

All the crimes took place between 2013 and 2019. In some cases, Kamruzzaman was charged with robbery.

“The accused Kamruzzaman Sarkar was sentenced to death by the additional district and session’s judge court for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in May 2019. He was arrested on June 2, 2019,” Bhaskar Mukherjee, SSP of East Burdwan district, said.

Soumyajit Raha, special public prosecutor of the case, said that the court observed that it was one of the rarest of the rare cases.

According to police, Kamruzzaman originally hailed from Murshidabad district and used to deal with scrap metal. He lived along with his wife, two sons and a daughter in East Burdwan.