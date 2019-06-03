West Bengal’s bloodied turf war between TMC and BJP gets a dose of ‘Gandhigiri’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on an aggressive counter-offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party which is on a warpath with the Trinamool Congress after making big gains in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Sporadic incidents of violence, which were limited to days of polling when the elections were underway, appear to have escalated into a full-scale war after the declaration of results. The BJP, buoyed by its electoral gains in the Lok Sabha polls, sees a major opportunity to dethrone Mamata as West Bengal CM in the 2021 Assembly elections in the state, the Trinamool Congress and its feisty leader are in no mood to relent. On May 30, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for a second consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee was in 24 North Parganas district reclaiming what she claimed was her party office captured by BJP goons. She broke open the office gate in Naihati and painted her party symbol on it. The video signifies the attempts by the TMC and Mamata herself to reclaim the ground that the party has lost in districts where the BJP defeated its candidates. North 24 Parganas district, its largest by population, houses several assembly constituencies and Mamata is unwilling to cede any ground to the BJP in a constituency where BJP MP and former TMC strongman Arjun Singh defeated Dinesh Trivedi. Reacting to what the BJP has termed as Mamata's phobia to chants of "Jai Shri Ram" - her recent public outbursts a case in reference - BJP MP and minister Babul Supriyo has sensed an opportunity and added a Gandhigiri (aka Munnabhai MBBS) twist to the entire controversy. After sending postcards of 'Jai Shri Ram', Supriyo said BJP workers will now be sending her 'Get Well Soon' cards. "Mamata Banerjee is a seasoned politician. She can be erratic, she can be temperamental but such behaviour is very abnormal. She needs to be reminded that she holds a constitutional post. She could even consider a short break of a few days. Victory and defeat are part of the game but one needs to show grace even in defeat. The grace is missing in Mamata Banerjee and she is turning herself into a joke. Watch Video: BJP MP Babul Supriyo speaks \ufeff "We are sending her cards with 'Get Well Soon'. Some others are sending postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' We are sending her Get Well Soon cards because what Mamata Banerjee is doing is not good for the Constitution, the federal structure, the Chief Minister's position or the people of Bengal," Supriyo said, adding that Mamata is CM only for a few days and that a better parting note from her will be appreciated.