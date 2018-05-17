West Bengal Zilla Parishad election results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting starts

West Bengal Zilla Parishad election results 2018 LIVE updates: Will BJP be able to make a dent in TMC bastion?



West Bengal Zilla Parishad election results 2018 LIVE updates: The West Bengal Panchayat election 2018 results will come out today. Counting has begun. While Mamata Banerjee is eyeing to strengthen Trinamool Congress’ supremacy in rural areas of West Bengal, BJP wants make an impact. CPIM and Congress are looking to maintain their tag as prime opposition parties. While the outcome of the three-tier panchayat polls is crucial, results of 825 zilla parishad seats will bear bigger significance. These seats are spanned across 20 districts in the state. Incident of violence on the polling day has hit the headlines. Yesterday, repolls were held in 572 booths amid tight security arrangements, according to State Election Commission report.

Track live updates of results of West Bengal Zilla Parishad election 2018

8:37 AM: Ahead of the counting, State Election Commission has issued an advisory. It had asked poiltical parties not to take out celebratory rally before the end of the counting. Officials can not use mobile phone at the counting centre. Whole process of counting will be videographed.

8:32 am: According to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, the party has candidates in over 81 per cent in Zilla Parishad, 75 per cent in Panchayat samiti and 51 per cent in gram panchayat.

8:27 AM: According to a report by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, polling took place in 621 Zilla Parishad seats out of 825.

8:25 AM: Prior to the polls, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC had managed to win 34 per cent of seats without any contest. However, the Supreme Court has directed the state poll body not declare results of those seats now.

8:20 AM: In Zilla Parishad, BJP is contesting in 629 out of 825. BJP has fielded the most number of candidates in Zilla Parishad seats. In terms of percentage, BJP’s number of candidates in gram panchayat stands at 48.19%, in panchayat samiti at 56.61 per cent. However, in case of zilla parishad, the figure shoots up to over 76 per cent.

8:15 AM: In 2013, TMC had swept zilla parishads of 11 of the then 17 districts. This year pre-poll survey predicted that BJP may do well in districts like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Cooch Behar.

8:10 am: Counting has begun for Zilla parishad seats.