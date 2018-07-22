West Bengal: Worms found in mid-day meal, school claims ‘cumin seeds’

Worms were found in government-sponsored mid-day meal (File photo)

Several students studying in a government primary school in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district had a narrow escape after consuming their mid-day meal on Saturday. The incident took place at Hasimpur Primary school in Murshidabad district. According to an India Today report, worms were found in government-sponsored mid-day meal scheme that was being served to the students.

Angry over the matter, the guardians of the students cornered the school staff and sought an explanation over discovering of worms in the Khichadi. Speaking to India Today, Rohit Sinha, a class 4 student said when he raised the issue, the teacher said it was cumin seeds. “When I pointed out that there were worms in the meal, the teacher brushed it aside saying they were cumin seeds (jeera), said Sinha. Sinha’s classmate Bristi Halder said the same. Speaking over the issue, a guardian named as Sapna said If this is the condition of the meal that is served in schools, how can parents be assured that their children will be safe.

The guardians and local people have threatened the school authorities that they will strengthen their protest if the management fails to act against the accused. Guardians have alleged the quality of food being served to students was deteriorating since last year. They also alleged that despite repeatedly raising the issue, the authorities failed to investigate.

On July 11, a similar incident took place at Delhi’s Narela area where more than 25 girl students fell ill after consuming mid-day meal. Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had conducted surprise inspection in two kitchens in the capital city where the meals were being prepared for distribution in schools and warned the workers of strict action if any irregularities were found in future.

“The Education Director has called a meeting of all mid-day meal suppliers tomorrow. I have directed that there should be regular monitoring of the kitchens where meals are prepared. If any of them is found not meeting the required standards, their contract will be cancelled,” Sisodia told PTI.