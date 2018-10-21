Nirbhaya case in West Bengal: Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts

The woman has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital and stated to be in serious condition. (Representational photo)

A woman was raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts allegedly by a relative angry over a land dispute with her family in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, police said Sunday.

The woman has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital and stated to be in serious condition.

The incident brings back the memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in which a woman was gangraped inside a moving bus and one of the accused inserted a rod in her private parts.

Police said the Jalpaiguri victim was raped on Saturday night allegedly by a relative near a pond close to her home in Niranjan Pat locality under Dhupguri police station area.

The accused called the woman out of her home on the pretext of resolving the land dispute, raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron road in her private parts, the victim alleged.

Another person accompanied the accused but he did not rape her, she said.

Police said a rickshaw-puller found her and took her home.

She was taken to Dhupguri hospital on Sunday morning and shifted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

The woman’s husband was not at home during the incident.

The accused relative and his companion were detained and being interrogated, police said.