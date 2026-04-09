West-Bengal weather today: Kolkata has been experiencing relatively cool weather for the past four days due to continuous storms and rain. The same pattern is expected to continue today as well. Due to this a red alert was issued in the several districts of the states. However, weather experts say that the intensity of rain and storms on Thursday will be lower compared to the previous few days.

A yellow alert has been issued for today, warning of possible lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in some places.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 21.3°C this morning, which is about 3.9 degrees below normal. Around 15.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Cloudy skies with light rain expected

The maximum temperature today is likely to be around 30°C, while the minimum may stay close to 21°C. The sky is expected to turn cloudy later in the day, with chances of light rain and thunder.

Rain likely across these regions

The weather department has also said that most districts of South Bengal may receive rain today. Heavier rainfall is likely in areas like North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata, and Nadia, while other districts may see light showers.

Meteorologists added that Kolkata may see light rain with thunder on Thursday, but it will not be as intense as before. Since no new weather system is forming, conditions are expected to turn dry from Friday. Along with this, temperatures will begin to rise ahead of Poyala Baishakh (April 15), bringing back warmer conditions. During this period, the daytime temperature may increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Overall, all districts of South Bengal are likely to experience some rainfall with thunderstorms today. Several areas, including Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and Nadia, may see light to moderate rain in many places. Other districts like Hooghly, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad may receive light to moderate rainfall in some areas.

The sky has remained cloudy since morning and cloud cover may increase further, especially by evening. Light to moderate rain with thunder may occur at any time during the day.