West Bengal violence: Two killed in crude bomb blast in North 24 Parganas district

At least two people lost their lives and four others were injured on Monday night when an explosion ripped through the \u200b\u200bKankinara area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. According to locals, unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb in the area and decamped. Residents say that they fear for their lives and want the government to identify the culprits behind the crime. "We are scared. There have also been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us," a local told news agency ANI. North 24 Parganas has been at centre of political violence in West Bengal. Last week, three BJP workers and a TMC volunteer were killed in clashes that broke out between the workers of both parties.