West Bengal violence: TMC counters Home Ministry’s law and order advisory, says BJP using MHA for political gains

The Trinamool Congress has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the West Bengal government asking it to strengthen the law and order situation in the state over a spate of incidents of political violence following the declaration of Lok Sabha elections results. TMC accused the BJP of using the Home Ministry for political gains and said that the saffron party should first check the law and order situation in states where it is in power. TMC leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee said that BJP is to be blamed for unabated violence in the state after the general elections results. He said that the BJP workers are capturing TMC offices and targeting their TMC counterparts at the behest of their top leaders. He said that the BJP doesn't believe in democracy and the Trinamool Congress need not learn from the saffron party workers. "BJP is using Home Ministry for political conspiracy. BJP itself had tried to create violence. Two days back, in Gangarampur they had hit police officials. BJP leaders sitting in Delhi are not understanding the situation of the state," Chatterjee said. "We don't have to learn from BJP. We will tackle this," he added. Meanwhile, situation continues to remain tense in Basirhat where BJP was stopped by police on Sunday from taking the mortal remains of its workers who were killed in clashes to the party office. The BJP has called for a 12 hours bandh across West Bengal on Monday and decided to move court against the role of police. Three BJP workers and one TMC member were killed in violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district on Saturday. The clash was the first major incident of violence after Lok Sabha elections results in which the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state. The TMC won 22 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally. On Sunday, the Home ministry issued an advisory to the Mamata Banerjee government, expressing deep concern over incidents of violence in the state after Lok Sabha elections results. Terming the situation a failure of the TMC government in ensuring law and order, the MHA 'strongly advised' the state administration to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. \u201cThe unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,\u201d the advisory said. Besides, it also asked to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty. Responding to the advisory of the MHA, West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De said that the situation is fully under control and it was wrong to say the state machinery has failed to control violence. De also assured \u201cfirm and appropriate actions\u201d were initiated in all cases of violence without delay. ".while there have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay. The situation is under control and it may not be construed under any circumstance to be a failure on the part of law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and impute confidence among the people," it responded. The eastern state has been witnessing sporadic incidents of violence ever since the election schedule was announced. Both the TMC and BJP have been accusing each other of instigating violence in the state for political gains. According to BJP's claim, over 50 workers have lost their lives in several incidents of violence that have been orchestrated by the TMC.