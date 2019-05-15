West Bengal violence: Mamata Banerjee holds protest march in Kolkata

May 15, 2019

On Tuesday, a series of clashes broke out while Amit Shah's convoy was passing through Calcutta University. The violence triggered after some students and activists showed black flags to Amit Shah and hurled sticks at the cavalcade.

Mamata Banerjee inspects the vandalised statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, damaged after the clashes that broke out at BJP President Amit Shah?s roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)

A day after violence during Amit Shah’s roadshow near Calcutta University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held a protest march from Beliaghata to Shyambazar in north Kolkata. This comes just hours after BJP chief Amit Shah blamed the ruling TMC for violence during his roadshow on Tuesday. He also accused the Election Commission of being a ‘mute spectator’ to rigging and violation of the poll codes in Bengal. The BJP chief also urged the commission to immediately intervene for free and fair elections in Bengal.

Rejecting the TMC’s allegation that the BJP workers vandalised the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Amit Shah said that it was the TMC activists who did it. On Tuesday, a series of clashes broke out while Amit Shah’s convoy was passing through Calcutta University. The violence triggered after some students and activists showed black flags to Amit Shah and hurled sticks at the cavalcade. The BJP supporters returned the attack and set vehicles parked outside the campus on fire.

However, the TMC today released a video claiming the BJP supporters were behind the violence and vandalisation of the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. TMC leader Derek O’Brien put out a video claiming that the BJP goons were behind the violence during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at Mamata Banerjee and said that she was out to destroy everything in West Bengal. Referring to the violence during Shah’s roadshow, Modi said that Mamata was frightened by the rise of BJP in West Bengal. He further said that the people of the state made her the chief minister but she was throttling the democracy. The commission is expected to hold a review the poll preparedness for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls. Polling for nine parliamentary seats will take place on May 19.

