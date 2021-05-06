West Bengal violence: Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for each victim’s family

Notably, Bengal has been witnessing post-poll violence since the declaration of election results on May 2.

West Bengal violence: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that the state government will be providing Rs 2 lakh compensation each to the families of those killed in post-poll violence. She said that the compensation would be given without any discrimination. “Those who died in the post-poll violence will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each without any discrimination. 16 were killed when law and order were under the Election Commission. Half of them were from TMC and half from BJP, one was from Sanjukta Morcha,” she said.

She claimed that the BJP leaders are provoking people and she urged the saffron party to accept defeat. “BJP leaders are roaming around, they are provoking. It’s not even 24 hours of the new government, they are sending letters, teams and leaders are coming. They are actually not ready to accept the mandate. I request them to accept people’s mandate,” added Banerjee.

Notably, Bengal has been witnessing post-poll violence since the declaration of election results on May 2. The BJP has been urging Banerjee to stop the violence against its party workers. BJP president JP Nadda even visited Bengal to meet the aggrieved families of the party workers allegedly killed by the TMC workers. “The BJP will never tolerate political oppression of the people of Bengal and the blood-stained politics of those in power…Those who are supposed to protect the people are responsible for this violence. We take a vow to protect the Constitutional values laid down by Dr. BR. Ambedkar & stop this political violence from Bengal!” he said.

Today, Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s convoy was attacked at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district when he was going to visit the area in connection with an attack on the saffron party workers. He claimed that the attack was carried out by the TMC goons. The BJP leaders came out all gun blazing after the attack and claimed that there is no law and order in the state.