West Bengal violence: Death toll in Bhatpara clashes rises to 2, three others injured

At least two people have been killed and three others injured after a clash broke out in Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district between two groups. One of the deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw. The police are yet to ascertain the details of the reason behind the incident. As per reports, several rounds of bullets were fired in the air and bombs were hurled by members of two groups near a newly constructed police station, that was to be inaugurated on Thursday. Bhatpara saw a series of clashes when Assembly bypolls were conducted in the constituency on May 19 this year. Violence marred polling as ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP workers allegedly clashed and even hurled bombs. As many as 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far. With tensions rising, a team of police as well as Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the area. Shops, markets, business establishments were seen drawning shutters because of the unrest. Senior officials of the state have called an emergency meeting after instructions to this effect from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Accusing the ruling TMC of orchestrating the incident, BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh said that the ruling party and police were behind the violence. Bhatpara falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. His senior party colleague Kailash Vijayvargiya, while speaking to a news channel, also said a delegation of party lawmakers will visit Barrackpore and submit a report on the violence to Home Minister Amit Shah. In a similar incident last Friday, three persons were killed in Murshidabad after miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at the house of a Trinamool Congress worker. One person suffered bullet injuries. Two deceased were identified as 19-year-old Sohel Rana and 55-year-old Khairuddin Sheikh. Both parties have denied the charges. A large contingent of police was deployed at Kuchiyamira village after the incident.