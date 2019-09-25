West Bengal: VHP hits out at Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to NRC

Banerjee’s comment is detrimental to national security, Vishwa Hindu Parishad international secretary general Milind Parande said.

VHP hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday for creating panic over NRC and said her comment that FIRs would be filed in case of loss of requisite documents is indulgence to infiltrators. Banerjee’s comment is detrimental to national security, Vishwa Hindu Parishad international secretary general Milind Parande said. He alleged that Bengal under TMC regime has turned into a hub of ‘Love Jihad’ and urged Banerjee not to oppose NRC in the state and the country as it is a much needed exercise to secure the country and weed out Muslim infiltrators.

‘Love Jihad’ is a term used to describe alleged campaigns in which Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by feigning love. He claimed that hundreds of cases of love jihad have been reported in West Bengal and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of one-sided police actions which have resulted in riots between two communities in areas like Kaliachak in Malda district and Dhulagarh in Howrah district in the past.

“The situation is highly dangerous for the Hindu society due to the discriminatory attitude of Mamata Banerjee’s government in the state. The chief minister in an open statement is asking the people to file FIRs on losing their personal documents – this is very surprising,” Parande said at a press conference here.

“It signifies that even if a document is not lost an FIR can be filed. This will only give indulgence to infiltrators,” he said.

Such statements by a person holding the high constitutional office of the chief minister is not only dangerous but is also detrimental to the country’s internal security, Parande said. Banerjee should stop making statements opposing the National Register of Citizens as NRC is a “must” for the country’s development, he said adding infiltration is affecting the use of the country’s resources and in ensuring its internal security.

“NRC is a must. Crores of infiltrators are eating into our limited resources. This can’t go on – it has to stop. We want NRC to take place and it will happen,” he said adding VHP will take up an awareness programme in the state on the subject.

Banerjee had said that she will never allow the implementation of NRC in West Bengal and asked people not to panic over it. She suggested that people to file FIRs in case of loss of documents. He assured Hindu refugees coming to the country of shelter, protection and citizenship.