West Bengal: Under construction bridge collapses in South 24 Parganas, third such incident in a month

The bridge was being constructed on Kalnagini river. (ANI)

In an incident that should come as a wake-up call for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning. This bridge collapse is the third such incident reported from the state in September alone.

The bridge was being constructed on Kalnagini river. There are no confirmed reports of injuries in the incident so far. Though some television reports suggest that one person was injured, news agency PTI says there has been no report of any casualty and the district administration has rushed a team to the spot to look into the incident.

Recently, the state witnessed two major bridge collapses. A portion of the Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed in early September. The over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in the crowded Alipore area connects the city centre with the heavily populated Behala, the vast area of the south-west suburbs and adjacent South 24 Parganas district. Days after this incident, another bridge over a canal collapsed in Siliguri’s Phansidewa area.

An under construction flyover collapsed in crowded Burrabazar area, the wholesale business hub of Kolkata, on March 31, 2016, claiming 26 lives. On March 4, 2013, a road bridge had collapsed in Ultadanga area in the northern part of the city.

Moreover, the collapse of old and under construction bridges have occurred from time to time in many parts of the country. In July 2018, Part of Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri collapsed. In 2016, a bridge at Mahad on the Mumbai-Goa Highway collapsed.

Reasons like faulty design, low-quality construction materials, lack of monitoring and maintenance, have been attributed for such collapses.

In May 2018, a portion of an under-construction bridge in PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, had collapsed while the traffic was at its peak near the Cantt railway station area. A total of 18 persons were killed and several others were injured in the mishap.