West Bengal: Two-time TMC legislator Dipak Haldar joins BJP day after resignation

West Bengal Election: Dipak Haldar joined the BJP in presence of Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Election: Two-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Diamond Harbour constituency, Dipak Haldar, today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Haldar had resigned from the party yesterday alleging that he was not allowed to work properly and accused the party leadership of not taking any steps to resolve his grievances. Haldar joined the BJP in presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari.

Haldar is considered to be a close associate of BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee. After he resigned from the TMC, the ruling party termed him a ‘non-performing’ MLA.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, defections and desertions have become a key challenge for the ruling Trinamool Congress. Over 40 TMC leaders have resigned from the party to join the saffron wagon. Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a total of 17 MLAs of TMC, one TMC MP, three sitting legislators of Congress and CPI(M) each, and one from CPI has crossed over to the saffron camp.

The list includes key names like Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee.

While BJP has maintained that TMC leaders joining the party will further strengthen BJP’s fight for ‘Sonar Bangla’, the ruling TMC has termed the desertions as good riddance. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said that the BJP is like a gas balloon which is alive only in the media.

Addressing a gathering of Fair Price Shop dealers, Banerjee assured that TMC will retain power in the state. Reacting to TMC leaders joining the saffron party, the CM said that the BJP is a washing machine for all people who have ill-gotten wealth. “… Dacoits have suddenly accumulated so much money. Now they are approaching the ‘BJP washing machine’ where they are entering black and coming out white. They are going there for the money and nothing else,” she said.