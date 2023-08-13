West Bengal: Two more arrests in Jadavpur University student death case

Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in ragging an undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of the varsity hostel. Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the case, reports PTI.

A former student of the varsity, Sourav Chowdhury, who continued staying at the main hostel, was apprehended on Friday.

On Thursday morning, 18-year-old Swapnadeep Kundu, a Bengali (honours) student died after he allegedly jumped off the balcony. He was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, and was allegedly ragged.

An FIR has been registered after the deceased’s father, Ramprasad Kundu, lodged a complaint, alleging that a few boarders of the hostel were responsible for his son’s death.

Ramprasad Kundu said, “They brutally assaulted my son. He was murdered. He kept telling us that he wasn’t well. I should have brought him back home the same day. Had I listened to him, he would have been alive.”

Some of the former students who had access to hostels are behind this, he alleged. “Senior students at the hostel are responsible for my son’s death. They must be scared that he will tell us the entire story if returns home. There is more to it,” Kundu said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

A Kolkata police official said that the accused include one second-year student of Economics, who hails from Bankura district, and another of Sociology, who belongs to Arambagh in Hooghly.

“The names of the two surfaced after night-long grilling of the arrested ex-student. Both are boarders of the same hostel and were there when the teenager allegedly fell from the second floor of the hostel building. We will question them to get names of those who are also somehow involved in the matter,” the officer told news agency PTI.

The two students will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

Located in south Kolkata, JU figures among the most prestigious institutions in West Bengal. Earlier, on Friday, a former student of Mathematics, who had passed out in 2022, was arrested.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police is also investigating a sexual harassment angle in connection with the case, reports The Hindustan Times.