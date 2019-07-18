West Bengal: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan asked to vacate house after she attends Hindu religious event

On Tuesday, BJP leader Ishrat Jahan had attended a Hindu religious event in Hiajab in Howrah.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ishrat Jahan was asked by her landlord to to vacate her house in Howrah after she participated in a religious Hindu event, news agency ANI reported. Jahan said that a huge crowd assembled outside her home on Wednesday morning and questioned her after she attended a Hindu event, wearing a hijab. She said that the crowd asked her to vacate the house, failing which she would be pushed out forcefully.

“A huge crowd of people gathered outside my house and asked me why I went to attend Hanuman Chalisa event wearing hijab,” Jahan, who also is one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, said. Jahan had joined the BJP in December last year.

“Everyone said I should leave the house on my own else they will push me out of the house forcefully. I am receiving death threats. I demand protection. I live alone with my son, anything can happen to me anytime,” she added.

The 33-year-old lady said that she has filed a police complaint against people in her locality and sought police protection for herself. According to Jahan, she attended a ‘Hanuman Chalisa Paath’ on Tuesday in front of Howrah’s AC market on Dobson Road. The event was organised by the local unit of the BJP, a practice that the party has introduced as a counter to the Friday namaz by Muslims on roads.

On Wednesday, Jahan said, she was on her way to drop her son to school when locals in her area accosted her and asked why she had attended the Hindu event. Jahan said that she had gone to attend the programme as it was a religious event and admitted that she was wearing a hijab.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jahan said a few people stopped her on the road and abused her for wearing a hijab to the programme. “They said they would drive me out of my house and asked me to leave the area. I ran to my house. Later, I went to Golabari Police Station to lodge a complaint and sought police protection,” she said. According to her, police came to her house after she filed a complaint but no protection has been given to her yet.

“I am scared for my life. I am scared for my family as well. This a secular country, and it is our democratic right to take part in any religious festival,” she said.

Jahan, a victim of triple talaq, was one of the five petitioners who had challenged the constitutional validity of the triple talaq. The Supreme Court had in 2017 struck down the centuries-old Islamic practice of divorcing a Muslim wife, calling it unconstitutional and inhuman. Jahan’s husband had divorced her in 2014 from Dubai.