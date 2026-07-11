West Bengal is set to introduce a single-window clearance mechanism for investment proposals worth Rs 100 crore and above, a move aimed at accelerating industrial approvals, improving ease of doing business and attracting large-scale investments into the state. Announcing the decision on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government would ensure faster approvals for major projects while assuring investors that land availability would not be a hurdle.

The announcement was made during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Lux Industries’ new Rs 600-crore manufacturing facility at Dankuni in Hooghly district.

What is the new single-window clearance system?

Under the proposed mechanism, investment proposals valued at Rs 100 crore or more will be processed through a single-window system, allowing businesses to obtain multiple statutory approvals through one platform instead of approaching different government departments individually.

The objective is to reduce delays, simplify regulatory procedures and make project implementation faster.

“There will be a single-window clearance system for investment proposals worth Rs 100 crore and above. Land availability will not be an issue for industry,” Adhikari said.

Why does it matter?

Large manufacturing and infrastructure projects often require approvals from multiple departments, including land, environment, power, labour and local authorities. A single-window mechanism is designed to streamline these processes, reducing paperwork and shortening project timelines.

The policy is also intended to send a strong signal to investors that West Bengal is looking to improve its investment climate and compete more aggressively with other industrial states.

Government pitches investment-friendly environment

The West Bengal CM said the government was committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem and expressed confidence that the state would once again emerge as a preferred destination for investments.

“West Bengal will once again become India’s top destination for investment. A business-friendly environment is created only when law and order is maintained,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed that industrial growth would play a crucial role in strengthening the state’s finances.

Debt, jobs and industrial growth

Highlighting the state’s fiscal challenges, Adhikari alleged that West Bengal’s debt had risen from around Rs 2 lakh crore during the Left Front government to nearly Rs 8 lakh crore under the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration. He argued that attracting fresh private investment would help increase the state’s own revenue while creating employment opportunities.

According to the Chief Minister, nearly one crore workers from West Bengal are currently employed outside the state, and the government aims to reverse this trend by promoting industrialisation.

Three-pillar strategy

Adhikari said the government is pursuing a three-pronged strategy centred on industry, infrastructure and skill development to generate employment and support long-term economic growth. He expressed confidence that a “double-engine” government would deliver improvements in law and order, employment, education and healthcare, while positioning West Bengal as a more attractive destination for domestic and global investors.