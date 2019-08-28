West Bengal: TMC sets 250 plus target in next Assembly elections; says BJP’s dream to gain power in state as ‘baseless’

The Diamond Harbour MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the latest decision of the central bank (Twitter File photo)

Trinamool Congress’s Youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the party has set the target of 250 seats in the next assembly elections due in 2021, out of the total of 294. Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its dream to gain power in the state, Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said BJP hope of winning the state polls is baseless.

A Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour constituency, Abhishek further said that if CM Banerjee permits, then the party would score 10 goals against BJP every day. He made this statement while addressing a mega rally on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (students wing of the TMC) at Kolkata’s Mayo road crossing.

Banerjee also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the latest decision of the central bank in which it decided to grant a sum of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the Centre.

However, the BJP hit back at him with party’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh saying that Mamata’s nephew is living in fool’s paradise. Ghosh further that it would be tough for the ruling party to get 30 seats in the assembly and in gaining the status of the main opposition party.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA Government, saying the country is moving towards a presidential form of government. she further asked the students to break down the walls that are trying to crush their dreams.

In Lok Sabha election held earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress bagged 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats, while BJP grabbed18 seats. The TMC’s tally in the 2014 general election was 34 while BJP was 2.

Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP has been trying its best to emerge as one of the main challenger to the ruling party. It also pushed Congress and Left Front to the third and fourth position respectively. The saffron party is working on its aim to dethrone Mamata Banerjee in the next assembly elections.