  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal: TMC cracks the whip, Suvendu Adhikari’s brother removed from civic body post

By: |
December 30, 2020 10:53 AM

BJP leader and former West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu has been removed from the post of the chairman of the board of administrators of the Kanthi Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, TMC sources said on Wednesday.

Suvendu AdhikariThe development comes close in the heels of Suvendu Adhikari asserting that "lotus will bloom in his family". (Photo source: IE)

BJP leader and former West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu has been removed from the post of the chairman of the board of administrators of the Kanthi Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, TMC sources said on Wednesday.

Soumendu Adhikari had not participated in the recent political programmes of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Purba Medinipur and a section of the party leaders alleged that he was supporting his brother’s mass contact programmes in the district in the last two months, they said.

Related News

His other brother and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari termed the decision as “unfortunate, unexpected and unfair.”

The Tamluk MP said he will remain a “loyal foot soldier” of the party but will take up the matter with Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. “She is my leader. I have full faith in her,” he said.

The parliamentarian, however, said he will no longer operate out of the Kanthi Municipality building, where he had his MP office.

The development comes close in the heels of Suvendu Adhikari asserting that “lotus will bloom in his family”. His father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu are TMC MPs.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former state transport minister, joined the BJP along with nine MLAs, five of them from the TMC, and a party MP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Medinipur on December 19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal TMC cracks the whip Suvendu Adhikari’s brother removed from civic body post
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live: Congress ahead of BJP in Sonipat Municipal Corporation
2Nirav Modi extradition: UK court extends fugitive diamond merchant’s remand till January 7
3Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE: Early trends show BJP ahead of Congress, JDS