West Bengal: The state has largest sick critical care newborn beds,tweets CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal has the largest number of sick critical care newborn beds and units in the country Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said. Banerjee made the statement at the start of the Newborn Care week.

“Newborn Care Week begins today. In the last 7 years, we have set up 307 Sick Newborn Stabilisation Units (SNSU) in #Bangla. Number of Sick Neonatal Care Units (SNCU) have gon up from 6 to 68. Our state has the largest number of Sick Critical Care Newborn Beds & units in India,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Newborn Care Week begins today. In the last 7 years, we have set up 307 Sick Newborn Stabilisation Units (SNSU) in #Bangla. Number of Sick Neonatal Care Units (SNCU) have gone up from 6 to 68. Our state has the largest number of Sick Critical Care Newborn Beds & units in India — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2018

Newborn Care Week is celebrated annually in the country from November 15 to 21 to raise awareness about the importance of newborn care for child survival.