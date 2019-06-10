West Bengal tense: Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah as violence intensifies; BJP observes ‘black day’

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning amid reports of heightened political tensions in the eastern state between the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to reporters post-meeting, Tripathi told reporters that it was just a courtesy visit. "I had asked to meet the PM either on June 9-10 or June 14-15 as I couldn't wish him personally on the swearing-in day, it's a courtesy visit," he said. Tripathi is believed to have apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing situation in West Bengal which is in the grip of political violence post-declaration of general elections results. Tripathi is also scheduled to meet BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah later today. The meeting comes a day after Home Ministry's advisory to the Mamata Banerjee government to strengthen the law and order situation in the state and bring the perpetrators of crime to the book. Tripathi was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal on July 24, 2014. His tenure expires on July 23. Meanwhile, the BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal to protest against the killings of its workers by the Trinamool Congress workers. In the last 15 days, over a dozen political workers have fallen victim to violence in the state. Both the BJP and TMC have blamed each other for the rising incidents of violence in the state after Lok Sabha elections results were declared. The tension between BJP and TMC escalated on Sunday when police stopped the BJP from taking the mortal remains of its workers to the party office in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas. The BJP said that it will observe a black day for 12 hours through Monday in the state to protest the killing of its workers and the deteriorating law and order situation in Mamata Banerjee's tenure. The BJP has also announced to move court against police's action. The protest by BJP has affected normal life in Basirhat. Movement of traffic was brought to a standstill due to protests by the BJP workers. Train services were also disrupted partially due to the bandh. The state machinery has suspended the internet and mobile network connections in Basirhat as a precautionary measure. Most of the shops are closed in Basirhat. Responding to the Home Ministry's advisory to the state government, the TMC has alleged that the BJP was misusing the Ministry of Home Affairs for political gains.