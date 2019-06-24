West Bengal: Teachers demanding pay scale revision detained in Kolkata

The agitating teachers had also sought an appointment with state education minister Partha Chatterjee but failed to get an opportunity. (ANI photo)

The Kolkata police on Monday detained government primary teachers for protesting outside West Bengal assembly demanding revision in their pay scale. The agitation took place a week after doctors call off strike in the state. Earlier this month, the teachers had organised a similar protest at Bikash Bhawan – the headquarter of the state education department — over the same issue.

Kolkata: Police detained state government primary teachers who were protesting outside West Bengal Assembly demanding revision in their pay scale. pic.twitter.com/SGYqKtbyim — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

The agitating teachers had also sought an appointment with state education minister Partha Chatterjee but failed to get an opportunity. According to reports, the wage of the primary teachers was not revised in the last eight years. The protest also took place in March when the teachers were told that their demands would be heard after the conclusion of the general elections.

Apart from teachers, other government employees are also angry with Mamata Banerjee over their DA hike and pay scale. The anger was reflected in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win 18 of 42 parliamentary seats. Currently, the central government employees receive around 23 per cent more dearness allowance than their counterparts in West Bengal.

On June 10, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state government would decide on DA only after getting the recommendations from the Pay Commission. The Commission was constituted four years ago in a bid to restructure the wages of the state government employees. The commission headed by noted economist Professor Abhirup Sarkar was asked to submit a report within six months. However, the commission is yet to submit its report.

The state government also appointed Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari to look into the demands and problems faced by employees. The wearing away of votes among government staff is a serious concern for the ruling Trinamool Congress as it faces civic bodies poll next year and Assembly polls in 2021.