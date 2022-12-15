West Bengal stampede: Supreme Court dismisses Mamata govt’s plea seeking FIR against Suvendu Adhikari

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by the West Bengal government seeking to register a First Information Report (FIR) against West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari in a case related to a stampede at a blanket distribution which killed three on Wednesday, reported Bar and Bench.

At least 3 people were killed, including a minor, and eight others were injured at a blanket distribution program which was attended by him in Asansol in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that although the single judge was unavailable, the state could move Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court for appropriate directions.

The plea was withdrawn, and the state will now move Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the apex court that Adhikari was granted blanket protection from future FIRs from the Calcutta High Court by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, which prevents West Bengal from filing an FIR against him, despite the loss of lives in the Asansol stampede, said Bar and Bench.

In the Wednesday stampede, BJP MLA Adhikari, and fellow party leader Jitendra Tiwari, among others, were present, and the incident took place after he left the venue.

Police said that permission was not given for the event which was organised by BJP leader Chaitali Tiwari under the banner of a religious outfit named Shiv Charcha. She is also the councillor of Ward 27 of Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Nearly 5,000 people had gathered at the event to collect the blankets, reported IE, quoting sources. Meanwhile, TMC hit out at Adhikari for holding the programme without police permission.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a tweet, “Who is responsible for three deaths in Suvendu’s programme? How does he dare to ignore police and hold a programme without permission? Why Suvendu takes name of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha specifically? Why does he think himself to be beyond law?.”

“We must consider all questions,” he added.