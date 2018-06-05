West Bengal shocker! TMC leader shot dead in Howrah, Mamata Banerjee’s party accuses BJP

Political violence continues unabated in West Bengal with a Panchayat-level leader of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress shot dead yesterday in Howrah district. According to reports carried out in Bengali media, the incident took place last night in Bagnan area when three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the deceased who was is an ex-Panchayat member. His wife had won in the recently concluded West Bengal Panchayat election 2018.

Local residents alleged that a few houses were ransacked and set on fire following the incident. TMC workers also blocked National Highway 6 and claimed that perpetrators were hired by local BJP leaders to eliminate the TMC leader.

The shocking incident comes close on the heels of two BJP supporters found hanging in Purulia district, where the BJP fared comparatively well in the panchayat election, on May 30 and June 2. A political slugfest has erupted over the deaths with BJP alleging two were murdered because of instigation by senior Trinamool Congress leaders. TMC leaders and Ministers have vehemently denied any involvement of the party in the two deaths. The police claimed that the second incident was a case of suicide.

However, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya yesterday asserted the party would move the Calcutta High Court, and if needed the Supreme Court, to unearth the truth behind the deaths of two party workers in Purulia district. “We will soon move the high court, and the Supreme Court if needed, to know the truth behind the murders of two party workers in Purulia district,” he said.

Political violence and killings in West Bengal made headlines during the recently concluded panchayat elections. As per West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) informed that 18 people were killed during the panchayat poll. While the Opposition had accused TMC of using strong arm tactics, the Mamata Banerjee-led party hit back saying their activists were attacked by goons brought in from Jharkhand and Bangladesh by BJP. A presiding officer was also found dead on railway tracks during the election. The central government had sought a report on panchayat poll violence.