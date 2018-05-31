West Bengal shocker! BJP youth wing worker found hanging from tree in Purulia, Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee

The body of an eighteen-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur of Purulia district in West Bengal with a chilling note that said he was murdered for his allegiance towards the BJP. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Trilochan Mahato. Police said that they recovered a note written in Bengali from the spot which reads: “At the age of 18, you are doing BJP’s politics… today, you are dead.” The same message, police said, was also scrawled on his T-shirt.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BJP has claimed that Mahato was an active member of its youth wing and had actively worked for the party in the rural local bodies election in Balrampur where the saffron party performed well. Police said that Mahato’s body was recovered from a forest and no external injury marks were found on his body. Police said that a murder case has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased man’s father Hariram Mahato. Police said that Hariram has named six persons in his complaint, claiming that all are workers of the TMC.

“He was wearing a T-shirt with a message written on it. A note with the same message was also found at the spot. We are investigating,” Purulia SP Joy Biswas told The Indian Express.

According to Hariram, his son had received death threats earlier. He was a History student. He had gone out around 5 pm on Tuesday to get some notes photocopied. After two hours, when he did not return, his elder brother called him on his mobile phone. Trilochan, the IE report said, reportedly told him that he will return within an hour. But when he did not return, his family started looking for him. Around 8.30 pm, the brother received a call from Trilochan’s mobile phone that some people were holding him. His body was found around 7 am Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now accused the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of murdering its worker over differences in ideology. BJP district president Vidyasagar Chakraborty said that the TMC is doing ‘dirty politics’. “No one can be so dirty in politics like the TMC. We will fight this. Mahato was a BJP youth wing member and had actively worked during the panchayat polls.”

BJP president Amit Shah also expressed shock over the killing of Mahato. He said that the worker’s sacrifice will go in the vain. “Deeply hurt by the brutal killing of our young karyakarta, Trilochan Mahato in Balarampur, West Bengal. A young life full of possibilities was brutally taken out under state’s patronage. He was hanged on a tree just because his ideology differed from that of state sponsored goons.”

Shah added that the TMC government has surpassed the violent legacy of Communist rule. “Entire BJP mourns this tragic loss & stands firmly with Trilochan Mahato’s family in this hour of grief. His sacrifice for organisation & ideology will not go in vain. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

Meanwhile, the TMC has refuted all allegations saying Mahato’s killing was a result of ‘intra-party feud’. Balarampur TMC MLA Shantiram Mahato said that the party will favour a probe by the CID to bring the facts to light. “There has been lot of groupism in their party (BJP) after the panchayat polls. Out of insecurity, they are blaming us. We want a proper probe and would like the CID to investigate the matter.”