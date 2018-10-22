West Bengal: Seven policemen injured in mob attack

Seven policemen were injured when a mob attacked them after an altercation over bursting of crackers during an immersion procession in West Bengal’s Nadia district, a senior police officer said Monday. The policemen on duty at Poragaccha Jahutala ghat on Sunday night told an immersion procession not to burst crackers.

An altercation broke out and the mob attacked the policemen, the officer said. Seven policemen including two officers were injured in the attack, he said, adding the police arrested eight persons for attacking the cops, the officer added.