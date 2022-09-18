WB school crude bomb blast: 4 arrested, Opposition demands CBI probe

Four persons were arrested in connection with a “crude bomb” blast on the roof of a school building when classes were in progress in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Saturday.

At around 11 AM, students and teachers at the Free India High School on South Station Road in Titagarh heard a loud explosion that blew up a portion of the roof. However, no casualties were reported, police said.

The students and teachers were in the rooms located in the first and second floors in the three-storied building, they added.

The four accused are in the age group of 18-19 years and were picked up from Kamarhati and Titagarh areas around midnight, the officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said, PTI reported. One accused is from Kamarhati and rest from Titagarh, he said.

The cop said that three of the four accused were former students of the school and personal enmity between the ex-students and some other students was the primary reason behind the attack, he said.

He said that the primary investigation revealed that the accused had earlier planned to hurl a powerful bomb at the school gate, but dropped it when they spotted a crowd.

The officer said that the 10 crude bombs were found during a search operation at the residence of one of the accused.

School teacher Khaled Taiyab told The Indian Express, “We were sitting in the staff room when we heard a loud explosion. At first, we thought there was a bomb explosion outside the school. But soon we noticed smoke on the school’s roof. On the roof, we found an exploded bomb and scattered splinters that were collected by police. Had the explosion taken place during the launch time, it would have resulted in the loss of lives.”

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh said that those behind the attack will be arrested and punished.

Meanwhile, the incident took a political turn with the Opposition leaders hitting out at the ruling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the incident shows that “even school students cannot feel safe in Bengal”.

“The education sector has begun its final journey in the state under the TMC rule. Youths are roaming around with pistols and bombs…as there are no jobs in West Bengal,” Ghosh claimed.

TMC MP Sougata Roy, reacting to Ghosh’s remarks, said that WB police was doing its job and that an investigation was underway. The Dumdum MP also said that the matter shouldn’t be politicised by the BJP which “patronises miscreants”.

Hooghly MP and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the incident.