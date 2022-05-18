West Bengal recruitment scam: State education minister under lens over daughter’s appointment in govt school; Calcutta HC orders CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) to investigate West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari over the alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher at a government-run school in Cooch Behar. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay further directed Paresh Adhikari to appear before the central probing agency.

The order was passed upon hearing a plea where the petitioner claimed that even after scoring higher marks than the minister’s daughter in the teachers’ recruitment exam, she didn’t get the job.

Paresh Adhikari, who was in Cooch Behar, was on his way to Kolkata along with his daughter when the order was passed.

The petitioner’s lawyer Firdous Shamim claimed that the minister’s daughter Ankita Adhikari secured the job despite her name not appearing in the merit list. Shamim further claimed that petitioner Babita Sarkar, who scored 77, didn’t get an appointment call, but the minister’s daughter with 61 marks got the job.

Earlier on four occasions, the single bench of Calcutta HC comprising of Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the CBI to look into the appointment irregularities of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government schools. Over the past few months, the Bengal government has been under the scanner as a batch of petitions have been filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging corruption in the recruitment process of teachers in state-run schools through the State Level Selection Test (SLST).

Similar allegations were made that candidates, who got lower marks than the deserving ones, got recruited or ranked higher up in the merit list. While a few candidates, whose names did not even figure in the merit list, got through. Few months back, allegations of massive irregularities in the recruitment of Group C and Group D staff in secondary and higher secondary school surfaced.