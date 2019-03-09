West Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore’s statue vandalised in Bidhannagar

Rabindranath Tagore had won the Nobel prize for literature in 1913 for his book Gitanjali. (ANI)

A statue of Nobel Laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore was vandalised in West Bengal’s Bidhannagar on Saturday. While one person has been arrested, efforts are on to trace the other two men involved. The reason behind the incident is not known yet.

Speaking about the incident, TMC council from the area Nirmal Dutta said, “Three men vandalised the statue, we caught one of them while other two managed to escape. We don’t know why they did it. The one who was caught has been handed over to the police.”

Rabindranath Tagore had won the Nobel prize for literature in 1913 for his book Gitanjali, is a revered figure not only in West Bengal but also in rest of the country.

In November last year, a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised in Dadupur villlage near Barara. The incident had come to light a day later when villagers reported the matter to the police. A senior police official had also reached the spot trying to specify the crowd.

Few months before too, there were reports of similar incidents in Kalpi village near Barara. Last year in December, a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was vandalised in Ludhiana after which Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered strict action.