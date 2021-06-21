West Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC rejects Mamata Banerjee government’s plea for recalling NHRC probe

A report submitted by the SLSA member secretary said 3,243 persons had reported suffering till noon of June 10. (PTI)

In a major setback for the West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court’s five-judge bench has dismissed a plea filed by Mamata Banerjee dispensation seeking recall or stay on its June 18 order directing the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence in the state.

Hearing the matter, the 5-Judges Bench comprising of Justice Harish Tandon, Justice IP Mukerji, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Soumen Sen observed that the state has failed to inspire the confidence of the court and it does not find any reason to recall the order.

Appearing for the West Bengal government, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that the Court should define what is ‘post-poll violence. “Any violence cannot be called post-poll violence. We should be allowed to place further facts so that everything can be resolved in this court itself. I cannot say, State won’t take action. We have already taken action,” reported Bar and Bench quoting Dutta.

On June 18, the Calcutta High Court had noted that while the State government has been denying post-poll violence, the petitions filed by certain affected parties and a report submitted by the State Legal Services Secretary in this regard, painted a different picture.

Some PILs have alleged that political attacks have led to the displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of offices. The government claimed that the order had been passed without allowing the state to file its response in connection with the SLSA member secretary’s report.

A report submitted by the SLSA member secretary said 3,243 persons had reported suffering till noon of June 10. The official also said that complaints were referred to the superintendent of police or police stations concerned in some of the cases, but no response was received.