West Bengal post-poll violence: BJP-TMC clashes continue, country-made bomb hurled at BJP rally in Hooghly

In a continuing string of incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled off a stunning victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, a report by ABP News claimed that a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at a BJP rally in Hooghly when the saffron party was taking out rallies to mark the party's gains in the general elections. The BJP has blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the attack on its workers. In another incident of political violence, five BJP workers were allegedly thrashed by TMC supports in North 24 Parganas district. According to the BJP's claim, supporters of TMC leader Bidhan Biswas were behind the attack on its workers. The eastern state is reeling under sporadic incidents of political violence. So far, over six BJP workers have lost their lives in the state since the declaration of the general elections results. The BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee for the killings, a charge rejected by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Last week, TMC workers had allegedly hurled a bomb at a BJP rally in Birbhum when saffron party workers were celebrating the victory in the elections. Meanwhile, BJP worker Ajay Mondal who was missing since Saturday evening was found dead in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas district. Mondal's hacked body was found in Bajitput area on Sunday morning. Police said that his body bore multiple injuries. A bloody turf war has erupted between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state after the BJP managed to breach Mamata's citadel with its best ever tally of 18 seats against TMC's 22. The BJP's popularity saw a significant increase in a heavily polarised elections. The election campaigning also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata locked in a bitter war of words. The PM also held a majority of his campaign rallies in West Bengal, signifying the importance the BJP has attached to this eastern state. The war for supremacy in the state is likely to escalate as the BJP now sets sight on dethroning Mamata as CM in the Assembly elections scheduled in 2021 and TMC leaving no stone unturned to block it.