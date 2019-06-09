West Bengal on the boil after 4 killed in BJP-TMC clash in North 24 Parganas district

Bengal political violence: Accusing Mamata Banerjee's TMC of unleashing violence in the state, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said he would apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevalent situation in Bengal.

mamata banerjee, tmc, bjp, bengal violenceWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/PTI)

Tension simmers in Bengal: Elections are long over but there’s no end to political violence West Bengal. At least four people have been killed in the latest wave of the clashes between workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per reports, TMC and BJP workers attacked each other over the issue of removing saffron flags from Nazat area in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday night.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said three of his party workers — Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Shankar Mondal — were shot dead when they stopped TMC supporters from “throwing away” their party flags, news agency PTI reported. The TMC has also claimed that one of its supporters was killed in the incident.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee’s TMC of unleashing violence in the state, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said he would apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevalent situation in Bengal.

“TMC goons attacked BJP workers and our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and CM is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders,” Roy said.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Amit Shah has asked for a report from the Bengal government over the developments. “I am sure Centre will take this up seriously. There is a lot of anger among the people over the incident,” Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP and the TMC have been engaged in a bitter battle in West Bengal. The campaigning for Lok Sabha election 2019 witnessed heated war of words between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi. The BJP recorded its best ever performance in Bengal winning 18 seats in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, while Mamata’s TMC got 22.

