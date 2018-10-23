West Bengal Police deny construction of watchtowers near Mamata Banerjee’s residence

The expenditure for the watchtowers was estimated at Rs 74,02,780 in a purported copy of the tender. (Picture Courtesy: ANI)

West Bengal Police Monday rubbished the reports of construction of two watchtowers near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As per some reports, the state’s Public Works Department had invited e-tenders for construction of two watchtowers in order to monitor security at chief minister’s residence. The expenditure for the watchtowers was estimated at Rs 74,02,780 in a purported copy of the tender posted at the official Twitter account of news agency ANI. The time period to construct the tower was also fixed. It was to be completed within 90 days of commencement of work.

Taking note of the reports in media, the state police department clarified that no such decision has been taken.

“Misinformation is being spread by some persons and media with vested interest stating that watchtowers in residence of Honble Chief Minister West Bengal are being erected… this is totally motivated and there is no such decision,” the police department posted on its official Twitter account.

Further inputs awaited