Polling for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Election 2026 is ongoing today, April 29, with voting taking place across 142 constituencies in key districts like Kolkata, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman and North and South 24 Parganas. Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, with over 3.2 crore voters eligible to cast their votes.

This phase is being considered crucial as it covers the political stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress, with 1,448 candidates in the fray. The Election Commission has set up over 41,000 polling stations, with heavy deployments of central forces for a smooth voting process.

ALSO READ Check the latest LIVE updates on West Bengal Election 2026 Voting, Voter Turnout here

What is closed in West Bengal today?

A public holiday has been announced in polling areas for the day, resulting in the closure of several services:

1. Schools and colleges: All educational institutions, both government and private, will remain shut across the state.

2. Banks: Shut in polling areas because of the special election holiday.

3. Government offices: Closed in constituencies where voting is underway.

4. Private offices: Many offices are either closed or working with limited staff.

What’s open in West Bengal today?

Despite the election holiday, essential and public services continue to be operational.

1. Public transport: Bus, train, and auto services are functioning normally.

2. Emergency services: Hospital, ambulance, pharmacies and fire departments are open today.

3. Stock markets: Trading continues on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

4. Markets and shops: Commercial shops, including malls, are functioning as usual.

High-stakes phase in West Bengal polls

In the second phase, the electoral contest shifts to South Bengal and urban belts widely considered as a decisive battleground. Heavy security deployment, including over 2,000 units of central forces, has been stationed, with webcasting at all polling stations.

The first phase was conducted on April 23, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.