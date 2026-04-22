The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday morning released the list of electors cleared by tribunals and eligible to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 on Thursday, April 23.

While the Commission issued the first supplementary list of voters whose cases were resolved through tribunals, it did not share details on the total number of applicants or how many were approved for inclusion, according to a report by The Indian Express.

With polling scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow, voters are advised to verify their names on the electoral roll and ensure they have access to their Voter ID. Here’s a quick guide to help you check your details online.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: How to check names on voter list online

Voters can check their names on the ECI’s official website using their EPIC number or personal details.

-Visit the ECI website: https://voters.eci.gov.in/

-Go to the “Electoral Roll” section or “West Bengal voter portal”

-Enter your district, constituency and name

-Verify the details displayed on the screen

-If your name doesn’t appear, try alternate spellings

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: How to check names on CEO website

Voters can also verify their details through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal portal or the NVSP platform.

-Visit the CEO West Bengal website: ceowestbengal.nic.in

-Or go to the NVSP portal: nvsp.in

-Click on “Search Your Name in Voter List”

-Enter EPIC number or personal details like name and constituency

-View your part number and serial number once details are displayed

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: How to download Voter ID (e-EPIC)

-Visit the NVSP portal or open the Voter Helpline app

-Log in using your EPIC number and registered mobile number

-Download your e-EPIC in PDF format

Using the official ECI portal is recommended as it supports multiple search methods and remains the fastest way to confirm voter details before polling day.

Voters can also check the physical copy of the voter list by visiting their respective Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) office or the polling station where they are registered to vote.

What to do if name do not appear?

If a resident does not find their name in the voter list, they should promptly reach out to the local Booth Level Officer (BLO) or the District Election Office.

In many cases, omissions may stem from recent SIR adjudications, where authorities found insufficient proof of residence or eligibility. Those affected can submit an appeal or file a fresh application using Form 6 via the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) or the Voter Helpline App, subject to the prescribed deadline.