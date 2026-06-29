In a significant legislative move aimed at tackling organised crime and public disorder, the West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, introducing stringent provisions including preventive detention of individuals for up to 12 months without trial.

The bill was cleared after an intense debate in the Assembly, with 176 legislators voting in favour, 41 voting against and 20 members abstaining, marking one of the most closely watched legislative decisions in the state this year.

New law aimed at curbing riots and organised violence

Introducing the legislation, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the proposed law is designed to strengthen the state’s ability to deal with riots, organised violence and other anti-social activities that threaten public order. The government argued that existing legal provisions were insufficient, particularly in cases involving large-scale violence and destruction of public property.

According to the state government, one of the major gaps in the current legal framework is the absence of provisions allowing authorities to recover the cost of property damage from those responsible for violence. The Chief Minister assured the Assembly that the law specifically targets criminal and anti-social elements and would not be misused for political purposes.

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Preventive detention allowed for up to 12 months

One of the strongest provisions in the legislation allows authorities to detain individuals for up to one year without trial if the government believes such detention is necessary to prevent future anti-social activities.

Under the bill, detention orders can be issued based on reports filed by police officers of Superintendent of Police rank or above. The state government can also directly authorise detention in specific cases.

Additionally, District Magistrates and Commissioners of Police in notified areas will have powers to issue detention orders, although such orders will remain valid for only 15 days unless formally approved by the state government.

The framework closely resembles provisions under the National Security Act, which permits preventive detention without trial in cases involving national security and public order.

Expanded definition of ‘goonda’ under new law

The legislation significantly widens the legal definition of who can be classified as a “goonda.” Under the new bill, the term includes individuals who habitually commit, attempt, finance, facilitate or promote anti-social activities, whether acting independently or as part of organised gangs or syndicates.

The definition also includes persons charge-sheeted under Sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with organised crime.

Individuals accused under laws such as the Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, and Explosive Substances Act will also fall within the ambit of the legislation.

The bill further allows authorities to target individuals who are generally considered dangerous or pose threats to the community.

Anti-social activities definition widened significantly

The legislation also broadens the definition of what constitutes anti-social activity. Apart from acts that create fear or disturb public order, the bill now covers illegal occupation or dispossession of property, obstruction of lawful business activities, large-scale destruction of public or private property, illegal mining and quarrying and sand extraction violations.

Forest and wildlife-related offences causing heavy financial loss to the state

Authorities can invoke the law even in situations where such acts are considered likely to occur, significantly expanding preventive powers available to law enforcement agencies.