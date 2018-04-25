West Bengal Panchayat violence: CPI(M) takes out protest rally

​​​
The CPI(M) today took out a procession in the city to protest against the violence during the filing of nomination for the three-tier panchayat polls.

Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of “throttling democracy” and unleashing a “reign of terror” to prevent opposition candidates from filing nominations for the polls, the CPI(M) organised the rally in central Kolkata with the demand of restoration of democracy in the state.

Carrying placards, CPI(M) activists shouted slogans against the state government over the violence.

The filing of nominations for the panchayat polls in the state was held between April 2 to April 9 and then again on an extended date on April 23. It was marred by violence and clashes between the ruling TMC and opposition political parties in the state, which also witnessed a few deaths.

