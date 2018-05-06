West Bengal panchayat polls: Trinamool Congress accuses BJP of violating model code

Chatterjee also said that the BJP is propagating that they would drive away people of minority community from the Hindu-dominated areas if they win the elections. (IE)

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused the BJP and its leader Mukul Roy of violating the model code of conduct that is in place in the state ahead of the panchayat polls by trying to lure voters. “A BJP leader, who has recently joined their party is saying that all the voters will be given free smart phones if BJP wins the Zilla Parishad seats. This is completely against the model code of conduct. It also shows the moral downfall of BJP as a party,” said Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee. “We have already informed the State Election Commission about this. It must take appropriate action. The people of Bengal may be poor but they will never surrender themselves to these kind of temptations,” he said.

Roy, who defected from the Trinamool to the BJP last year, on Saturday said in a public meeting in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri that all the boys and girls above 18 years would be given free smart phones by the BJP if it came out victorious in the Zilla Parishad there.

Chatterjee also said that the BJP is propagating that they would drive away people of minority community from the Hindu-dominated areas if they win the elections. “Such communalism by BJP is deplorable. We strongly condemn this. We have also informed the SEC about the same. It should do the needful to protect the secular fabric and democracy in the state,” he added.