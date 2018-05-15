West Bengal panchayat polls: TMC has murdered democracy, says state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Widespread violence during the panchayat polls yesterday left at least 12 people dead and 43 injured, even as more than 73 per cent of the electorate turned up to cast their vote. (PTI)

The West Bengal unit of the BJP today slammed the TMC for “murdering democracy” in the state during yesterday’s Panchayat polls that left at least 12 people dead and several injured. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the law and order situation under the present government has completely collapsed in West Bengal. “The TMC along with SEC (West Bengal State Election Commission) has murdered the democracy in the state. They have snatched away the democratic rights of the masses. If the TMC is so confident of the development it has done then why didn’t it allow the masses to vote freely,” Ghosh said.

Widespread violence during the panchayat polls yesterday left at least 12 people dead and 43 injured, even as more than 73 per cent of the electorate turned up to cast their vote. Opposition parties have accused the TMC of unleashing “a reign of terror and destroying democracy”. The TMC has termed the allegations “baseless”.

“Initially, they didn’t allow people to file nominations. And those who managed to do so were threatened by TMC and were asked to withdraw. The people who didn’t withdraw were attacked. This is nothing but a complete destruction of the democratic process in the state,” he said. The youth wing of the BJP has today called a candlelight march in the city to protest against yesterday’s violence.