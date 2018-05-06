West Bengal panchayat polls: State Election Commissioner under threat by TMC, says BJP national secretary

Demanding the May-14 panchayat poll date be scrapped, Sinha said the panchayat polls should be conducted by the SEC under the supervision of the High Court. (IE)

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha today alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) has been subjected to threats by the ruling party on panchayat polls and said he should inform the court about it in a private statement. The SEC A K Singh had even told a BJP delegation that his mobile phone “is tapped and the land line calls are recorded,” Sinha told a press conference here. “The announcement of a one-phase panchayat poll on May 14 has been made under threat and intimidation by the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers. The SEC should apprise the court of the situation in a private statement to clear the air,” Sinha said.

Demanding the May-14 panchayat poll date be scrapped, Sinha said the panchayat polls should be conducted by the SEC under the supervision of the High Court. “The entire state is looking at the High Court. The Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee had said it was the duty of the SEC to ensure security during the panchayat elections. But who will ensure the security of the SEC who is under serious threat”, the former party president of West Bengal unit said.

He alleged that democracy was being throttled in West Bengal by the TMC which had prevented the opposition to file nomination papers in over 20,000 seats or 34 per cent of total seats in panchayats. He said till May 4, seven BJP functionaries had been killed in panchayat-related clashes, 412 party workers hospitalised and 38 functionaries missing.

On deployment of central forces in the state, Sinha said even if the forces were requisitioned they would be confined to camps and not be deployed. For this reason “we call for holding of panchayat poll under the supervision of the judiciary.” To a question on demand for imposition of Central rule in state, Sinha said “we don’t want imposition of President’s Rule which will give ammunition to a discredited Trinamool Congress which is already on its way out.” He said “BJP will be gainer in a one-day poll as TMC won’t be able to carry musclemen from one part to another on a single date, but the need of the hour is to uphold the spirit of democracy.”