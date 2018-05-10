West Bengal Panchayat polls: Left Front rubbishes report of adjustment with BJP

The TMC and BJP are trying to “spread canards” against the Left as both the parties were trying for political polarisation based on communal polarisation, he alleged. (IE)

West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose today rubbished reports in a section of media of seat adjustments between CPI-M and BJP in the coming rural polls in the state and accused the saffron party and ruling TMC of tacit understanding. He also expressed apprehensions of “bloodbath” during the panchayat poll. The reports have caused an embarrassment for the party which has given a call for defeat of BJP and RSS in the country.

It said there was a tacit understanding or adjustment between the BJP and CPI(M) at the grassroot level in several gram panchayat seats, especially in Nadia district, “A specific malicious campaign is being carried out that the Left parties and BJP have forged an alliance at the grassroot level. It is not only baseless but also motivated. “The CPI(M) and the Left have no relations with BJP. If any member is found to have relation with BJP, action will be taken against him,” Bose told a press conference here. Bose, who is also a CPI(M) Politburo member, said the party has already taken action in two cases after it was found that its members were maintaining contacts with the saffron party.

The TMC and BJP are trying to “spread canards” against the Left as both the parties were trying for political polarisation based on communal polarisation, he alleged. “Both the TMC and the BJP are behind this. We want to make it clear that our fight is against both these parties and our slogan is ‘TMC hatao Bangla bachao, BJP hatao desh bachao,” Bose said.

On the coming rural polls, he said it could witness large scale violence. “From the violence we had witnessed during the nomination process of the panchayat polls it can be said that there will be a bloodbath during the polls. If the general people are committed to cast their votes and are stopped then there will be violence,” he said.

On BJP filing more nominations than CPI(M) and the LF, Bose claimed that in several seats where TMC is not in a position to win, it has helped BJP to file nominations to stop the Left Front. CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra had yesterday said that the party has publicly declared that if any of its member maintained any contact with BJP or the rival camp, he or she would be summarily expelled as per the party constitution. “We are keeping a close vigil and no compromise will be made in this regard,” he had said .