West Bengal panchayat polls: Aggrieved candidates meet SEC, demand repolling

Widespread violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal on Monday left at least 12 people dead and 43 injured, even as more than 73 per cent of the electorate turned up to cast their vote. (PTI)

Aggrieved by the violence that marked yesterday’s panchayat polls in West Bengal, several candidates who were in the fray today met State Election Commission (SEC) officials and demanded repolling in their booths. “I have come here to inform the SEC about yesterday’s violence in my locality. Free and fair election did not take place in my area,” said Etajul, an independent candidate from Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district. Candidates from political parties also met the SEC officials to request repoll in their seats.

Opposition parties have accused the TMC of "unleashing a reign of terror and destroying democracy". The TMC has termed the allegations as "baseless". Various non-political organizations conducted sit-in demonstrations outside the SEC office today in protest against yesterday's violence.