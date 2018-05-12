West Bengal Panchayat elections: TMC secretary general slams candidates for filing nominations via email

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “If they don’t have the courage to come out and file their nomination physically, then they should not come to politics.”

Partha Chatterjee, the Trinamool Congress secretary general and the state minister, while speaking to the media on Friday, launched a staunch attack against those who filed the nominations for the panchayat elections via email. Chatterjee said that those who filed their nominations for panchayat polls via email should not have joined politics. “If they don’t have the courage to come out and file their nomination physically, then they should not come to politics.” He further added, “At the end of the day you have to come out and reach out to the people,” he said.

On the topic of ruling party preventing opposition leaders from filing nominations, the Trinamool leader shrugged off and did not comment. On the contrary, he said that as many as 14 TMC workers have been killed by the opposition. He said, “The opposition is trying to provoke our party workers and candidates. In most cases, they have been indulging in violence.” He further added that as many as 14 Trinamool party workers have been killed in the state. Chatterjee added, “Our party workers have tried their best to maintain peace. The opposition only wanted to postpone the election; that’s why they moved the court.”

Chatterjee while making a point not to say anything derogatory against writers and poets, slammed poet Sankha Ghosh for writing against Birbhum district president of TMC, Anubrata Mondal. He said that Ghosh should have avoided the personal attacks made against Mondal. Chatterjee said, “No one should use derogatory remarks to insult a writer or a poet. At the same time, no one should indulge in personal attack through his writings.”

Earlier, Ghosh was attacked by Mondal for writing poems on rural poll violence. He also questioned Ghosh’s credibility as a poet.