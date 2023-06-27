West Bengal panchayat elections: Poll violence continues, one dead in clashes in Cooch Behar

A clash broke out between two groups at Gitaldaha in Cooch Behar on Tuesday, in which one person died from bullet injuries while several others sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Babu Hoque.

“A clash broke out between two groups in Gitaldaha in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar this morning. As per information, 5 people have received bullet injuries of which one Babu Hoque has died. The situation is peaceful. Police present on the spot,” reported ANI, quoting Sumit Kumar SP, Cooch Behar.

The clash reportedly took place between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers.

The state has witnessed several incidents of violence ahead of the Panchayat elections, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the State Election Commission to ensure that the polls are held in a fair and free manner.

The court has also had to order the deployment of central forces for the poll process to ensure law and order in the state so that polls can be held peacefully.

The West Bengal panchayat polls are scheduled to take place on July 8. The results will be declared on July 11.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whio hit the campaign trail for the Panchayat elections for the first time in 12 years said on Monday that the central forces deplaoyed in the state were “threatening” voters against stepping out to vote.

Notably, the State Election Commission, headed by Rajiv Sinha, had opposed the deployment of central forces for the conduct of rural polls in the state. The Calcutta High Court later reprimanded the SEC and asked him to “step down if he cannot take orders”.