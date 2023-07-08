Election for the West Bengal panchayat election is underway amid tight security. A total of 2.06 lakh candidates are in the fray for elections to 73,887 seats in the three-tier panchayat system in the state, and about 5.67 crore people living in the state’s rural areas are eligible to vote. At least 600 companies of central forces have been deployed for the elections along with around 70,000 state police for the polls which began at 7 AM.

After the election dates were announced, several incidents of violence were reported from the state, claiming the lives of atleast 15 people. There are 63,229 gram panchayat seats and 9,730 panchayat samiti seats in 22 districts, while 928 zilla parishad seats in 20 districts as Darjeeling and Kalimpong have a two-tier system with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Siliguri Sub-divisional Council at the top. Long queues outside polling booths were seen as early as 6 AM with people turning out early amid the intermittent rains.

Live Updates

09:13 (IST) 8 Jul 2023 West Bengal panchayat election live: Voting underway Voters are lining up to cast their votes for the West Bengal panchayat elections, which began at 7 AM. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1677492320432975877 09:11 (IST) 8 Jul 2023 West Bengal panchayat election live: Congress worker killed during nomination process A Congress worker, Phoolchand was killed during the nomination process for Panchayat election in Khargram and Governor CV Ananda Bose met his family yesterday. 09:10 (IST) 8 Jul 2023 West Bengal panchayat election live: TMC worker killed in Khargam. A 52-year-old TMC worker identified as Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed in Khargram of Murshidabad. His body has been brought to a hospital for postmortem. (ANI). 09:06 (IST) 8 Jul 2023 West Bengal panchayat election live: 3 party workers killed, claims TMC. “Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram and two have been left wounded from gunshots in Domkol,” alleges TMC. https://twitter.com/AITCofficial/status/1677501190031147009 08:58 (IST) 8 Jul 2023 West Bengal panchayat election: Welcome to live updates. Hello readers! Welcome to Financial express online live blog! Catch all updates on the West Bengal Panchayat elections here.