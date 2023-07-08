scorecardresearch
West Bengal panchayat elections live: Voting underway, TMC claims three party workers killed

After the election dates were announced, several incidents of violence were reported from the state, claiming the lives of atleast 15 people.

Written by India News Desk
West Bengal panchayat elections
Polling official check ballot papers at an election material distribution centre before leaving for their respective polling booths ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections, in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal, Friday, July 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Election for the West Bengal panchayat election is underway amid tight security. A total of 2.06 lakh candidates are in the fray for elections to 73,887 seats in the three-tier panchayat system in the state, and about 5.67 crore people living in the state’s rural areas are eligible to vote. At least 600 companies of central forces have been deployed for the elections along with around 70,000 state police for the polls which began at 7 AM.

After the election dates were announced, several incidents of violence were reported from the state, claiming the lives of atleast 15 people. There are 63,229 gram panchayat seats and 9,730 panchayat samiti seats in 22 districts, while 928 zilla parishad seats in 20 districts as Darjeeling and Kalimpong have a two-tier system with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Siliguri Sub-divisional Council at the top. Long queues outside polling booths were seen as early as 6 AM with people turning out early amid the intermittent rains.

09:11 (IST) 8 Jul 2023
West Bengal panchayat election live: Congress worker killed during nomination process

A Congress worker, Phoolchand was killed during the nomination process for Panchayat election in Khargram and Governor CV Ananda Bose met his family yesterday.

09:10 (IST) 8 Jul 2023
West Bengal panchayat election live: TMC worker killed in Khargam.

A 52-year-old TMC worker identified as Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed in Khargram of Murshidabad. His body has been brought to a hospital for postmortem. (ANI).

09:06 (IST) 8 Jul 2023
West Bengal panchayat election live: 3 party workers killed, claims TMC.

“Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram and two have been left wounded from gunshots in Domkol,” alleges TMC.

https://twitter.com/AITCofficial/status/1677501190031147009

08:58 (IST) 8 Jul 2023
West Bengal panchayat election: Welcome to live updates.

Hello readers! Welcome to Financial express online live blog! Catch all updates on the West Bengal Panchayat elections here.

The ruling TMC is contesting on all the 928 seats in zilla parishads, 9,419 seats in panchayat samitis and 61,591 seats in gram panchayats. The BJP has fielded candidates in 897 zilla parishad seats, 7,032 panchayat samiti seats and 38,475 seats in gram panchayats. The CPI(M) is fighting 747 zilla parishad seats, 6,752 panchayat samiti seats and 35,411 gram panchayat seats. The Congress is contesting 644 zilla parishad seats, 2,197 panchayat samiti seats and 11,774 gram panchayat seats.

West Bengal
First published on: 08-07-2023 at 08:55 IST

